New Children’s Series, Jeremy And Jazzy Coming To CBC Kids And CBC Gem

Vérité Films , Jeremy Fisher Music , and Hidden Pony Records are proud to announce Jeremy and Jazzy , a new children’s animated television, music, and multi-platform brand about how feelings become songs, songs become stories, and music and friendship create joy. The series brings to life a new collection of children’s music written by three-time JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter Jeremy Fisher. Jeremy and Jazzy is set to debut in Canada on the free CBC Gem streaming service on September 5, 2022, followed by its linear broadcast premiere on CBC Kids beginning September 12, 2022 and then streaming on CBC Kids’ YouTube channel starting on September 19, 2022.

The series stars Jeremy Fisher (Jeremy) and award-winning artist Aiza Ntibarikure (Jazzy). It’s set in Creation Station – a world that comes alive through the magic of music. The first 26 two-minute episodes and one 11-minute special (featuring a guest appearance from musician Joel Plaskett) will be available to stream at launch. A preview of the first short, “Jeremy and Jazzy (Theme),” is available here .

In addition, today Jeremy and Jazzy released the album Say Hello , a collection of 26 new songs via Hidden Pony Records and Universal Music Canada on all streaming services. Fronted by Jeremy and Aiza, the tracks showcase a diversity of styles – from vocal jazz to folky talking blues to funk, hip-hop, pop, and more. The songs are backed by children from the Dixon Hall Music School , the Canadian Children’s Opera Company , and Music For Young Children in Bedford, Nova Scotia. Listen to Say Hello here .

“When I became a father in 2018 I wanted to create music that kids and adults could enjoy together,” said Jeremy Fisher. “Originally a side project, it kept growing. As a new dad, I LOVED it and it felt really natural to me. Then the pandemic hit. I spent the next two years at home, parenting full-time. Our days were filled with impromptu family dance parties, making up silly rhymes for a laugh or to soothe wounded feelings. I captured every small moment in scratchy voice memos, which grew into a collection of dozens of songs and a beautiful collaboration with Aiza Ntibarikure.”

“This project was a gift that came to me during the pandemic,” said Aiza Ntibarikure. “It’s been a joy collaborating with Jeremy and the team on the music, character design (I love Jazzy’s hair!), and the message this project communicates to children and families about the power of friendship and music.”

On September 6th, to celebrate the series launch on CBC Gem, the Jeremy and Jazzy song “Paper Heart” will be included in the CBC Canadian Music Class Challenge, and the short will be available here . Classrooms across Canada can submit their own version of the song for a chance to win musical instruments for their school or a chance to win a virtual classroom concert with Jeremy Fisher. Details are available at cbc.ca/musicclass .

September will also see the launch of Jeremy and Jazzy Learn, a free and fun series of educational resources for Junior Kindergarten-Grade 2, developed in collaboration with Sheridan College , that brings music into the home and classroom to help kids with literacy skills. Activities will be available on JeremyandJazzy.com.

“The goal of Jeremy and Jazzy is to bring joy to kids, families, and teachers through the power of music,” said Virginia Thompson, series co-creator and President of Vérité Films. “This project is a massive collaboration and has inspired everyone who has come in contact with it, and we’re so excited to be partnering with CBC to bring Jeremy and Jazzy to Canadian kids as back to school begins.”