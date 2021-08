Orillia OPP is investigating a serious collision that occurred in Ramara Township.

On August 20, 2021, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a two vehicle collision, involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, on County Road 169 and County Road 46, Ramara.

The driver of the motorcycle was air lifted to a Toronto area hospital with serious injuries.

The area roads were closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members investigated the scene.