OPP Provide Update To Collision on Milford Bay Road

Bracebridge OPP) officers along with Muskoka Paramedic Services and Muskoka Lakes Fire Department responded to 9-1-1 calls about a single vehicle crash from people in the area of Milford Bay Road just west of Butter and Egg Road in Muskoka Lakes Township on Friday August 20, 2021 at 11:40 p.m.

One occupant of the vehicle was trapped and had to be extricated by Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, he was transported to a Toronto hospital where he is being treated for life-altering injuries.

The driver fled the scene and was located at a nearby residence by officers.

Officers arrested and charged 29 year-old Steven Brazier of Bracebridge, ON with Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm, Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Over 80 and Fail to Stop at Accident Resulting in Bodily Harm.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 28, 2021 to answer to his charges. Furthermore his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.