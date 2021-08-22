Improvements At Various Boat Launches With Temporary Closures

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking improvements at the Pine Lake, Clear Lake and Wood Lake municipal boat launches during the fall of 2021.

The intent of the $630,000 construction project is to provide functional facilities with suitable slope and water depth for launching and retrieving small to mid-size recreational watercraft of the type that are in general use on these lakes.

For the safety of users and construction workers alike, the boat launches will be closed to the public during the dates indicated below:

Pine Lake 3150 Fraserburg Road — September 7 to October 4

Clear Lake Between 1130 and 1131 Clear Lake Road — October 5 to October 13

Wood Lake Between 1034 and 1036 Fox Point Road — October 14 to October 27

The Town is committed to maintaining safe and orderly work sites. While dust, noise, heavy equipment and temporary closures are intrusive, they are common elements of boat launch improvement projects. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.