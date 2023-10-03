Self-Cleaning Oven Cause Of Cottage Fire, $2 Million In Damages

A self-cleaning oven was the cause of a cottage fire on Camp Jackson Road on Sunday, resulting in over $2 million in damage.

The Muskoka Lakes Fire Department, and four other local stations, responded to the call at 12:37 p.m.

11 fire vehicles and 18 firefighters fought the blaze until 9 p.m.

The cottage location, and limited road access, presented a challenge for fire crews.

There were no injuries.

Muskoka Lakes Fire Chief Ryan Murrell wants to remind residents to monitor cooking, ovens and appliance cleaning cycles.