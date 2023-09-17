Muskoka411 has received reports there there has been a second sewage leak into Gull Lake.

This is the second sewage leak incident, following another that occurred last month.

Concerned local residents and cottagers have notified the Town of Gravenhurst, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and the Ministry of Environment after the first spill occurred on August 31st, 2023.

“As a Gull Lake resident, we get all of our water directly from the lake. For the second time this month, our lake has been covered in septic sewage. We have been provided with no explanation as to why it is happening as well as what is being done to solve this issue.”

At least one local accommodation has been cleared by an inspector for the Ministry of Environment. The Ministry will begin inspecting all septics on surrounding properties in an effort to find the source of the leak.

Please use caution in and around Gull Lake.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.