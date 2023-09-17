OPP Find Impaired Driver Going Too Fast On Hwy. 400 Near Mount Saint Louis Road

The Orillia OPP arrested and charged a male driver with impaired operation and other Criminal Code (CC) offences.

At 12:00 a.m., on September 17, 2023, officers of the Orillia OPP detachment were in the area of Highway 400 and Mount Saint Louis Road regarding a separate incident when a vehicle came through the ongoing investigation at a high rate of speed. Officers made attempts to stop the vehicle however it continued. Eventually officers were able to stop the vehicle, and the occupants then fled on foot.

A short time later, with the assistance of the York Regional Police Helicopter, the occupants were located, the driver was identified and was showing signs of alcohol consumption.

As a result, Brody Bull, 28-year-old, from Severn Township has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired- alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired- blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

· Flight from peace officer

· Dangerous operation

· Take motor vehicle without consent

· Drive on closed highway

· Driving while under suspension

The accused was released from custody with a future court date. Their driver’s license was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for a period of 7 days.