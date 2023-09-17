OPP Find Cash And Gun In Taxi On Hwy. 400 Near Mount St. Louis Road

Members of Orillia Detachment of the OPP have arrested an individual following a complaint from a taxi driver on Highway 400 near Mount St. Louis Road.

On September 16, 2023 shortly after 8:45 pm Orillia OPP were dispatched to a weapons call, whereby a male en route to Sudbury demanded to be let out of a taxi. The male subsequently got out on the side of the highway, however left a quantity of cash, as well as a firearm in the rear of the taxi. Officers, along with members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), OPP Canine and York Regional Police Service Air Support shut down Highway 400 in both directions to search for the individual. Police located another loaded firearm nearby along with a large quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, and a large quantity of cash. Police did not locate the suspect at this time.

At approximately 2:35am on September 17, 2023, police responded to a complaint of a suspicious person walking along the highway. The person was located by police a short time later, identified as the same individual and was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Two Loaded handguns

· Ammunition

· Cocaine- approximately 454 grams

· Canadian Currency- approximately $18000.00

In addition to the seizure, Jordan Cold, 25, from Subury, ON, has been charged with:

· Careless storage of a firearm

· Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (2 Counts)

· Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

· Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (2 Counts)

· Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm (2 Counts)

· Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm (2 Counts)

· Tampering with the serial number of a Firearm

· Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.00

· Careless Storage of a Firearm

· Failure to Comply with Probation Order

· Failure to Comply with Release Order

· Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

The accused party was held for a Bail Hearing on the 17th of September 2023 to answer to the charges.