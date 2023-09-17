Fatal Collision In Kearney Leads To Criminal Charges For Side-By-Side Operator

On Saturday September 16th, 2023, at 4:40 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP, Parry Sound District Emergency Medical Service (EMS), and the Kearney Fire Department responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a Side-By-Side with other occupants on Rain Lake Road.

A 40-year-old and 36-year-old from Hamilton, Ontario, did not require medical attention.

A 39-year-old person from Hamilton, Ontario, was airlifted to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. A postmortem will be scheduled later.

Further to the investigation, the driver, Julian Desrochers, 35-years-old from Burlington, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

· Operation causing death

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is being held for a bail hearing on September 17th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME) and OPP Snow machine, All-terrain Vehicle, and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) are assisting with the investigation.