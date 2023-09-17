Significant Rainfall Continues For Parry Sound – Rosseau

Rainfall warning issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Rainfall warning continued for:

Huntsville – Baysville, Ont. (044410)

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Locally heavy rainfall today.

Hazard:

Local rainfall amounts exceeding 50 mm.

Timing:

Through this evening.

Discussion:

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area today producing significant rainfall amounts. Precipitation is expected to end this evening.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.