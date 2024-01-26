Search Warrant Leads To Seizure Of $20,000 Worth Of Drugs In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have laid drug trafficking related charges and seized a quantity of illicit drugs inside an Orillia residence.

In January of 2024, Orillia CSCU began investigating an individual who was allegedly trafficking drugs in the Orillia area. Utilizing investigative techniques police were able to positively identify this individual, as well, a residence situated in the north end of Orillia was identified as part of the investigation. On January 25th, 2024, satisfied with the information gathered, the Orillia CSCU executed a search warrant at a residence located on Mariposa Drive, Orillia. Three individuals were arrested and safely brought into police custody.

Orillia CSCU was assisted by the OPP Central Region Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) in arresting the individuals.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Suspected 113 grams of Cocaine

Suspected 110 grams Fentanyl

Suspected 148 Oxycodone pills

Digital scales, drug packing and cellular phones

The estimated street value of the seizure is $20,000

Garnet Seraphine, 27-year-old of Markam, has been held for a bail hearing and charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

· Failure to Comply with Release Order

Erin Teachout, 45-year-old of Orillia, has been released with a future court date and charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

Amy Bush, 46-year-old of Orillia, has been released with a future court date and charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

