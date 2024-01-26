One Person Taken To Hospital After Structure Fire In Huntsville

Around 6:34 p.m. on January 25, 2024, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters responded to a structure fire on Lengra Hollows in Huntsville. Crews from Station 1 Huntsville, Station 5 Port Sydney and Station 4 Baysville, including 30 firefighters and 7 trucks, responded to the event. Crews from Station 3 Hillside staged in Huntsville to cover the area.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a working fire. Fire crews acted quickly to contain the fire and avoid the flames spreading to adjacent buildings. The fire has been extinguished and there is no danger to neighbouring properties.

One person was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The cause and circumstances of the fire remain under investigation, and the damage is estimated at $500,000.

The Fire Department wants to remind residents to plan ahead. If a fire breaks out in your home, you may have only a few minutes to get out safely once the smoke alarm sounds. Everyone needs to know what to do and where to go if there is a fire.