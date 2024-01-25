Bracebridge Collision Sends Two To Hospital

The Bracebridge OPP are investigating a Jan. 24 collision on Highway 118 East in Bracebridge that sent two people to hospital.

Bracebridge OPP officers, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Bracebridge Fire were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 118 East near Thompson Road in Bracebridge at 5:15 p.m. The driver of one vehicle was extricated by Bracebridge Fire and taken to hospital, then further transferred to a Toronto hospital with serious, life-altering injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 118 East was closed for several hours to allow the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team to conduct their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit your tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.crimestopperssdm.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).