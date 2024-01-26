ALPR Assists OPP In Penetanguishene Impaired Driving Investigation

On January 23, 2024 near 7:50 p.m. an officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment was patrolling on Main Street Penetanguishene in a fully marked police vehicle equipped with a Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) at which time the ALPR made notification of a possible suspended driver operating a pick up truck in the approaching lane of traffic. A vehicle stop was made resulting in the officer upon speaking with the driver to enter into an drinking and driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation the driver of the pick up truck, Susan DEBRUYN 64 years of Innisfil has been charged criminally with the following driving offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol

The accused was released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on February 8, 2024, and faces a 90 day driver’s licence suspension along with a tow and impound invoice for seven days as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines).

Patrol officers were able to set up 17 Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs at various roadway and snowmobile trail locations during the same time frame resulting in over 300 drivers and 60 snowmobile operators being checked for signs of impairment.