Orillia Appoints Amanpreet Singh Sidhu As Deputy Chief Administrative Officer

Orillia City Council has appointed Amanpreet Singh Sidhu as the new Deputy Chief Administrative Officer (Deputy CAO) for the City of Orillia.

Council authorized the appointment of Mr. Sidhu as the Deputy CAO at a Council meeting on Jan. 15, 2024, on the recommendation of Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer.

“Mr. Sidhu’s experience and qualifications in the business, legal and municipal fields are extensive and he has been an asset to Council throughout our term,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “We look forward to working with Mr. Sidhu in his new capacity as Deputy CAO.”

Mr. Sidhu has worked for the City of Orillia since 2020 and leads the Corporate Services Department as the General Manager of Corporate Services/City Solicitor. His portfolio includes Financial Services, Legal and Real Estate, Information Technology, Recreation, Youth and Culture Services, Business Development, Tourism and Modernization, Human Resources and Council Services.

“I am pleased to have Mr. Sidhu take on this important leadership role within our organization and I have full confidence that his expertise will contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of the City of Orillia,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer. “Mr. Sidhu brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision, and leadership skills to our organization and is highly respected member of our Strategic Leadership Team. I look forward to working with him to ensure accountability relating to the delivery of Council priorities, and financial and staff management.”

Mr. Sidhu brings significant experience to the Corporation with more than 18 years in diverse legal, business and leadership roles.

“I am honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Orillia,” said Mr. Sidhu. “I look forward to working with the CAO, Strategic Leadership Team, Operational Leadership Team, staff and our Council to move the priorities of our Council and our growing community forward.”

The Deputy CAO is the second-most senior member of staff and supports the CAO in the implementation of Council direction and initiatives on corporate-wide matters. The City of Orillia has not had a Deputy CAO since 2014.