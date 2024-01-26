Ontario Health Teams Now Providing Care In Every Corner Of The Province

The Ontario government, in partnership with Ontario Health, has approved the West Parry Sound Ontario Health Team, bringing the total number of teams to 58 and marking an important milestone in achieving full provincial coverage. Working together, these Ontario Health Teams break down barriers for people connecting to care by ensuring a seamless transition from one provider to another, with one patient record and one care plan being shared between their providers.

“Ontario Health Teams play a critical role in transforming the way people access health care by building a better-connected and more convenient health care system that puts people at the centre of their care journey,” said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “With the approval of the West Parry Sound Ontario Health Team, our government has reached an important milestone in bringing the support of an Ontario Health Team to every corner of the province, ensuring faster and easier access to the care they need, when and where they need it.”

Starting in April 2024, the government is investing up to $130.5 million to provide every Ontario Health Team with $2.25 million over three years to better coordinate people’s care by connecting people to different types of care throughout their care journey and providing 24/7 help navigating the health care system. Ontario Health Teams bring together a wide variety of health care providers from across health and community sectors, including primary care, hospitals, home and community care, and mental health and addiction services. By working as one collaborative team, providers can better coordinate care and share resources, while giving patients the choice in who they see for their care.

Since the introduction of Ontario Health Teams, health and community providers have come together to transform how people access care in their communities. Ontario Health Teams continue to design and implement new and innovative integrated models that are responsive to the unique needs of the communities they serve. For example:

The Algoma Ontario Health Team’s Community Wellness Bus service connects vulnerable patients to primary care and harm reduction, improving health outcomes and reducing gaps in mental health and addictions care.

Through their Neighbourhood Care Team, the North Toronto Ontario Health Team offers low-income seniors a range of services, including regular blood pressure checks, foot care, access to social workers, wellness checks, and connecting them to primary care.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC), as a member of The Noojmawing Sookatagaing Ontario Health Team has been successful in reducing the number of patients visiting emergency department in the 30 days after their surgery by 32 per cent, by allowing patients to recover at home while being monitored through a hospital to home virtual care team.

The Guelph Wellington Ontario Health Team is implementing an Integrated Patient Care Team model that integrates home care services (including those delivered by Home and Community Care Support Services coordinators and in-home service providers) into existing primary care teams. This integration of home care providers as dedicated members of the patient’s care team will support better communication, improved care planning and delivery and better patient, caregiver and provider experiences.

Barrie and Area Ontario Health Team partners, including Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Indigenous Interprofessional Primary Care Team and The Gilbert Centre, Barrie and Community Family Health Team, Barrie Community Health Centre, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, County of Simcoe and Home and Community Care Support Services successfully launched the Good Foot Forward program, which offers foot care to people who are without access to foot care services and meet the eligibility criteria. The program helps fill a gap in foot care services for equity-deserving populations including those without extended health benefits or the ability to pay for services.

As part of Your Health: A Plan for Connect and Convenient Care, Ontario Health Teams are delivering better connected and more convenient care to communities across the province. With the approval of the West Parry Sound Ontario Heath Team, Ontario has a total of 58 Ontario Health Teams and has achieved the goal of full provincial coverage, ensuring that every person in Ontario can access the supports and high-quality care they need, where and when they need it.