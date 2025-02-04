Search Warrant In Gravenhurst Part Of Nearly 300 kilogram Drug Bust

Five accused are facing 12 criminal charges after search warrants in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and Gravenhurst netted nearly 300 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $29 million.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG) initiated Project SHEARWATER in September 2024 after investigators became aware of high-level drug trafficking activity. This five-month intelligence-led investigation focused on a cocaine trafficking network spanning throughout the GTA. The OPP Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU), Organized Crime Task Force (OCTF), OPP Central Region Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), Toronto Police Service (TPS) and York Regional Police (YRP) assisted throughout this operation.

On December 13, 2024, PGNG executed a search warrant on a residence and vehicle in Mississauga. Between January 16 and 17, 2025, the OPP-led PGNG, OPP PWEU, OPP CSCU, OCTF, as well as TPS Emergency Task Force and Durham Regional Police Service, executed five search warrants in Toronto, Ajax, Markham and Gravenhurst, and five search warrants on vehicles.

Throughout the investigation, police seized 299 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $29 million, and more than $50,000 in Canadian currency.

The Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit has been engaged to investigate the financial component of Project Shearwater.

Four of the accused have been arrested and charged with 11 offences under the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA). One accused is a Mexican national who was subject to an immigration warrant for removal issued by the Canada Border Services Agency.

Javier Luis MARTINEZ Hernandez, age 29 of London, has been charged with the following two offences:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Jason Tsang, age 40 of Markham, Sajjad Wadiwalla, age 42 of Ajax, and Philippe Payeur, age 48 of Toronto, have each been charged with the following three offences:

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – trafficking cocaine

Trafficking – cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Two of the accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on a later date.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the fifth accused, Brian Nelson, age 38 of Toronto, who is wanted for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence – trafficking cocaine.

The OPP is committed to deterring, detecting and disrupting criminal activity in Ontario to keep our communities safe and secure.