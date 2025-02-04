Co-Founders Of Canadian Raceboat Hall Of Fame Awarded King Charles III Coronation Medal

The Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame is proud to announce that co-founders Murray Walker and Jamie Smith have been awarded the prestigious King Charles III Coronation Medal. This esteemed recognition is given to individuals who have made a significant contribution to their community and country.

For the past 25 years, Murray Walker and Jamie Smith have worked tirelessly with community partners to preserve Canadian boat racing history and celebrate its culture from the past to the present. Their dedication includes playing a key role in establishing Grace & Speed in Gravenhurst in 2003 and, most recently, co-founding the Canadian Raceboat Hall of Fame in Muskoka Lakes in 2023.

Their commitment and outstanding contributions to Canadian boat racing history highlight the innovation and achievements of the sport in our region. Through their

efforts, Murray and Jamie continue to inspire future generations to appreciate and celebrate Canada’s rich boat racing heritage.

“We are honoured to receive the King Charles III Coronation Medal,” said Murray Walker and Jamie Smith. “This recognition reflects the incredible support from our

community and partners who share our passion for preserving Canada’s race boat legacy. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all recipients of this distinguished honour.”