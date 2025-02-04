Elmvale Resident Wins Record-Breaking $796,932 RVH Auxiliary 50/50 Jackpot

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary recently announced the winner of their largest Community 50/50 jackpot ever. Greg Scanlan of Elmvale was over-joyed to accept his cheque of $796,932.

“I have supported this draw for about two years now,” says Scanlan. “I love knowing that my ticket purchases help RVH and local healthcare. My family has a long history with the hospital dating back about a century as my mom and dad, my wife and I as well as our son were all born at RVH!”

Proceeds from the community draw go toward the Auxiliary’s $5-million pledge to support RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild Campaign, which helps the health centre enhance healthcare services in our growing region—including funding for a much-needed third MRI.

“We are so incredibly excited for Greg and his win,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “This jackpot prize makes our patients winners as well. The Auxiliary continues to move closer to reaching its goal of raising funds for a third MRI. We are so thankful for the support from our community. We couldn’t do this without them.”

The next grand prize draw takes place on February 28. Throughout the month, $28,000 will also be given away with early bird draws taking place every Friday.

The Auxiliary has launched a new membership program, so you don’t miss your chance to win! Visit rvhauxiliary5050.com for more information and to sign up.

Get your tickets before 11:59 p.m. on February 27 at rvhauxiliary5050.com, in person at RVH’s food court lotto booth (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.), or at Mayes-Martin Ltd. in Barrie (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.).