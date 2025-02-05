Arts Orillia Presents Black In Canada By Award-Winning Artist Shameka Blake And The Spectacular Performers From Artists In Motion One Night Only

Back by popular demand, this riveting performance with dance, song and spoken word celebrates Black communities and the impact of Black leaders who shape Canadian culture and history. Don’t miss this critically acclaimed performance that will have you on the edge of your seat!

But that’s not all! The evening opens with a heartfelt poetic performance by Ty the Poetess. This talented author, performer, mother, community leader, teacher, and event curator was named Poet Laureate in 2022, and is celebrated as the “People’s Poet” in Simcoe County! Prepare to experience the power of words as Tyneisha Thomas delivers a message of vulnerability and strength.

Do you know about Orillia & Area Black Community Association? Well, you should – and this is your opportunity to hear all about the incredible work that Alasoba Kelsy-Braide is doing to educate citizens by celebrating Black narratives and Black cultures here in the region.

This exciting evening comes to you through a partnership with The City of Orillia, Arts Orillia and the Orillia & Area Black Community Association! Black in Canada was developed during Arts Orillia’s Dance&Design residency at The Orillia Opera House. AO is proud to have co-op students training in the theatre industry through this technical residency where Youth learn how to bring sound, light, and projection together in perfect timing with the actions on stage!

They're building a better community together and they hope you will jump at the chance to buy a ticket and support these inspiring artists and leaders!