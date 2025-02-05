Raise Some Dough And Help Animals In Need With Cupcake Day For The Ontario SPCA

February just got a little sweeter thanks to Cupcake Day for the Ontario SPCA, which brings frosting-covered fun to the month as animal lovers bake, share, and raise vital funds to support animals in need.

Cupcake Day officially takes place Monday, Feb. 24 and it’s more than just a chance to enjoy delicious treats. By hosting a cupcake party or bake sale, participants raise much-needed funds for the Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre, a registered charity that relies on the generosity of donors to provide urgent care, shelter, and second chances to animals.

“Pre-heat your oven, put on your apron and get ready to raise some dough to help animals in need,” says Leslie Barrie, Community Outreach Coordinator, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “Cupcake Day is a fun and impactful way for people to come together and make a real difference for animals in their community.”

Participants can register at cupcakeday.ca to set up a personal fundraising page, gather baking inspiration, and start planning their celebration. Whether you’re hosting a neighbourhood bake sale, a fun gathering with friends, or sharing treats at work, Cupcake Day is as flexible as it is fun.

For more information, or to register, visit cupcakeday.ca and bake a difference for animals, one cupcake at a time.