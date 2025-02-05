Person To Identify After Several Thefts At Stores In Huntsville

The Huntsville O.P.P. is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person who has been committing several thefts at a local downtown business.

The suspect usually creates a distraction in the business and then steals items. The business is suffering losses in excess hundreds of dollars.

Photo’s of the suspect are attached.

The Huntsville O.P.P. remind the public and retail store owners to always ensure their

personal safety and prevent becoming victims of fraud or theft.

*Be aware of your surroundings.

*Guard PIN numbers; don’t keep wallets in a back pocket; keep purses secure and close to your body.

*Be aware of a stranger approaching you or trying to distract you.

*Report suspicious activity.

If you have any information in relation to this suspect, please call the Huntsville O.P.P. Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Report #E250113001. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.