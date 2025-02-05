Algonquin Highlands Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision On Hwy. 118

Members from the Haliburton Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dispatched to a vehicle in the ditch that led to the driver being charged with impaired driving.

On January 31st, 2025, shortly after 1:32 a.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 118, between Camp White Pine Court and County Road 14, in the Municipality of Dysart et Al. Upon arriving on scene an impaired driving investigation commenced.

As a result of the investigation, Keegan Kyle, a 31-year-old of Algonquin Highlands was charged with:

· Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration over 80

In addition to the charges the accused received a 90-day licence suspension, and the motor vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Minden at a later date.

The Haliburton Highlands OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements.

Haliburton Highlands OPP values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please visit Crime Stoppers at: www.khcrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).