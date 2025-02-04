OPP Investigate Disturbance On Shannon Street In Orillia

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident that took place on Shannon Street near Gill Street in the City of Orillia.

On February 3, 2025, just before 1:00 pm, officers of the Orillia OPP were dispatched to a Disturbance on Shannon Street near the corner of Gill Street in the City of Orillia. Officers quickly arrived and quarantined the area for an ongoing investigation.

Members of the Orillia Detachment Major Crime Unit, as well as the Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting with the investigation. Shannon Street has since been reopened but a small Police presence will remain in the area.

The Orillia OPP is asking anyone who may have information or who may have captured footage of the area to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.