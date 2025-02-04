Hospice Muskoka Is Included In Innovative Partnership Transforming Hospice Care With Technology

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) along with four local hospices – Hospice Muskoka (Port Carling), Hospice Huronia (Penetanguishene), Hospice Simcoe (Barrie), and Hospice Georgian Triangle (Collingwood) – are proud to announce the implementation of a new collaboration that will significantly enhance the flow of information and transform the hospice experience.

The partnership integrates the hospices into RVH’s electronic medical record system, MEDITECH Expanse, creating a seamless flow of information and improved patient care.

For patients and families, this collaboration means a more compassionate and cohesive healthcare journey. By connecting care settings between hospitals and hospices, patients will experience smoother care transitions as they no longer need to repeatedly share their medical histories. Healthcare providers gain timely access to critical patient information, enabling faster, more informed decisions and reducing administrative burdens.

“This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration,” says Dave Brewin, RVH Vice President Digital Health and Regional Chief Information Officer. “By sharing our expertise and aligning our resources, we’re building a system that not only enhances the patient experience but also lays the foundation for a more connected, efficient healthcare future.”

The project’s implementation brings profound changes to hospice operations. For some, it represents the first move to digital charting, replacing paper-based systems with a streamlined and efficient process. This shift reduces administrative burdens and allows staff to focus more on providing care. Additionally, the integration standardizes documentation practices, ensuring consistency across all participating hospices while creating new opportunities for benchmarking and research.

“Every organization came to the table with a collaborative spirit and a commitment to meeting each organization’s unique needs,” says Kelly Hubbard, Executive Director, Hospice Simcoe – Seasons Centre. “Together, we’ve created a solution that ensures patient privacy, streamlines workflows, and strengthens the integration between hospitals and hospice services.”

All four hospices benefit from additional resources, training, and advocacy necessary to deliver top-tier care, all while maintaining the highest standards of privacy and security.

“Our partnership highlights the importance of resource-sharing and community investment,” says Donna Kearney, Executive Director, Hospice Muskoka. “Individually, our hospices might never have had the financial or technical means to implement such a transformative system. Working alongside RVH has provided access to technology, advocacy, and support that will elevate the quality of hospice care for years to come.”

The project was made possible by one-time funding from the Ministry of Health. This funding supports initiatives that increase access and sharing of clinical information across sectors, enabling interoperability and reducing the fragmentation of clinical health information systems.

“This project demonstrates that when we work together, we can achieve remarkable things,” says Debbie Kesheshian, Executive Director, Hospice Huronia – Tomkins House. “It’s about improving the patient experience today and creating a legacy of innovation and compassion that we hope will inspire other hospices across the province to do the same.”

“At the end of the day, it comes down to improving the experience we deliver to our patients and their families,” says Trish Rawn, Chief Executive Officer, Hospice Georgian Triangle. “They trust us during a very difficult time in their lives. This partnership is a perfect example of how we can harness the power of technology and collaboration to create meaningful change. By working together, we’re able to deliver care that is more responsive, connected, and patient focused.”