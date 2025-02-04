Registration Now Open For The 9th Annual Charlee’s Run

Registration is now open for the 9th annual Charlee’s Run, presented by Lake Country Office Solutions and taking place on Saturday, May 3 at Tudhope Park in Orillia, Ontario.

Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation invites our communities to come together again for an all-ages 5K or 1K run/walk in support of hope, health, and healing for families across the region.

Charlee’s Run is named in honour of Charlee Clare Holmes, who passed away in 2011 only a few hours after birth. Her parents, Dave and Mallory Holmes, started the event to create a village of support for those who have experienced pregnancy and infant loss. Over the past eight years, Charlee’s Run has made a significant impact on the services at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH).

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 9 years already, but here we are,” said Dave Holmes. “It’s amazing to see what the Charlee’s Run village has grown into and what it’s done for so many families.”

Proceeds from Charlee’s Run support the Regional Neonatal and Paediatric services provided at OSMH as part of the hospital’s Women and Children program. A portion of the funds raised each year also supports the Neonatal bereavement program. To date, Charlee’s Run has raised $750,000 to support the purchase of life-saving equipment and program enhancements for the hospital’s tiniest and most vulnerable patients.

Funds raised from the 9th annual Charlee’s Run will be used to purchase new bassinets for the birthing unit at OSMH.

“We are deeply grateful to the Charlee’s Run Village for their continued support and commitment to the health and wellness of babies and families in our communities. Your contributions make a significant difference in the lives of many,” said Robin Wanner, Obstetrics Manager, OSMH.

The impact of Charlee’s Run stretches beyond the hospital. The event brings families together to connect on their shared experiences, reminding those who have experienced a loss that they are not alone.

“We are so excited to come home and be with all of you and share in the hugs and the tears, and to show other families that they are not alone,” said Mallory Holmes. “We are there with them, we will remember with them, and they have the support of the Charlee’s Run village.”

To register for the event or to donate, please visit CharleesRun.com