Gravenhurst Gryphons Face OPP In Friendly Hockey Game

Members of both the Gravenhurst High School boys and girls hockey teams squared off against members of the Ontario Provincial Police on Dec. 17, 2024, in a spirited holiday hockey game at Graeme Murray Arena.

With more than 50 spectators both in the stands and lining the boards, the Gryphons took to the ice in what was the girls’ first and the boys’ third home game of the year. With nearly 40 players between the teams, the game was both competitive and fun.

“It was great to see the GHS hockey teams play today,” said Gryphon Hockey alumni Aiden Courville. “It was a fun game to watch and I think it was a great way for the OPP to engage with the community, plus it’s always nice to see some of my old teammates from when I was on the team.”

Goals were exchanged on both sides, with a hat trick being scored by Carter Pallister on the Gryphons’ side. Despite their efforts, the OPP came out on top with a final score of 6-3. After the game, players from both teams participated in a friendly shootout, with GHS principal Trent Willett—who refereed the game—even joining in on the action.

Players, coaches and spectators were excited about the event, which had been cancelled in previous years due to inclement weather. With the game held during the lunch break, students had the chance to watch the game, with some even throwing playful chirps at the referee.

Earlier in the day, many of the same students who filled the stands participated in the annual Cram-A-Cruiser event at both Gravenhurst High School and Gravenhurst Public School. Students and staff from both schools contributed a large number of non-perishable food items, filling two police cruisers. All donations supported local food banks, helping community members in need ahead of the holiday season.