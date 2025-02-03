Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win is back from Feb. 24 through March 23 with tens of millions of prizes available to be won including electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, vacations, electronics, gift cards, Tims products, and so much more!





Plus while supplies last and for a limited time, guests can also receive Roll Up To Win hot beverage cups with a Roll to reveal under the rim!

It’s almost time to get Rrrolling, Canada!

Canada’s iconic game, Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win, is back from Feb. 24 through March 23 and this year there’s a special surprise while supplies last and for a limited time only – the chance to reveal a prize under the rim of Roll Up To Win-branded hot beverage cups!

Roll Up cups are BACK! Starting Feb. 24, play Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win on the Tims app AND while supplies last on our hot beverage cups! (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

“Guests loved celebrating the 60th anniversary of Tim Hortons with us last year and it inspired us to bring back some classic Roll Up cups this year for a limited time –get them while you can as we expect they’ll go fast!” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“There are more ways to earn digital Rolls with eligible hot or cold beverages, breakfast sandwiches or wraps, and lunch or dinner food items, and even more prizes available to be won by playing in the Tims app. We’re excited to give guests the chance to win amazing prizes like vehicles, vacations and electronics – plus everyone loves winning a free coffee, donut or box of Timbits!”

The prizes for this year’s Roll Up To Win™ contest include:

Volkswagen All-Electric ID. Buzz vehicles – with Digital & Cup Rolls

7-night all-inclusive vacations from SellOffVacations – with Digital & Cup Rolls

Samsung Crystal UHD DU8000 4K Smart TVs – with Cup Rolls

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 Smartphones – with Digital Rolls

$1,000 Rakuten Cash – with Digital & Cup Rolls

$10 Rakuten Cash – with Digital Rolls

Bass Pro Shops ATVs – with Cup Rolls

Bass Pro Shops Side-by-Sides– with Digital Rolls

Bass Pro Shops $50 Gift Cards – with Digital Rolls

SiriusXM Ultimate Stanley Cup ® Final Experience Prizes – with Digital Rolls

SiriusXM 6-month All Access (App only) subscription – with Digital Rolls

Crave Basic Subscriptions – 2-months on us – with Digital Rolls

TSN+ Subscriptions – 2-months on us – with Digital Rolls

Instax ® Mini 12 Instant Camera and Film Bundles – with Digital Rolls

Instax ® Mini Link 3 Smartphone Printer and Film Bundles – with Digital Rolls

Journie Rewards $1,000 Gas Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Journie Rewards Gas Discount Codes – with Digital Rolls Hudson’s Bay $10 Promotional eGift Card – with Digital Rolls

Home Hardware $50 eGift Cards – with Digital Rolls

Parks Canada Discovery Passes – with Digital Rolls

Float-Eh Moose Inflatable Pool Floats – with Digital Rolls

The Athletic 3-month subscriptions – with Digital Rolls

Skullcandy Crusher ® ANC 2 Sensory Bass Headphones – with Digital Rolls

Skullcandy Dime ® 3 True Wireless Earbuds – with Digital Rolls

Skullcandy $25 Codes Gift Cards – with Digital Rolls

Cineplex Free Movies for a Year – with Digital Rolls

Cineplex CineClub Annual Memberships – with Digital Rolls

Endy free mattress – with Digital Rolls

Endy $50 Gift Codes – with Digital Rolls

TimShop.ca Tims Retro products – with Digital Rolls

Coffees & Free Donuts – with Digital Rolls & Cup Rolls

10-Pack Timbits ® – with Digital Rolls

$25 Tims Gift Card – with Digital Rolls

Tims Rewards Points – with Digital Rolls

Here are the many ways guests can earn digital Rolls by being a Tims Rewards member and playing in the Tims app:

From Feb. 24 through March 23 , Tims Rewards members can earn one digital Roll for each eligible purchase of a select hot or cold beverage, breakfast sandwich or wrap, or lunch or dinner food item.





Tims Rewards members can earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product at a Tim Hortons restaurant. Tims fans can also earn three digital Rolls for each eligible purchase of a Tims at Home product from participating retailers after submitting a valid receipt through timsathomepromotion.ca.





For more details and more contest information, visit rolluptowin.ca.

Rules apply. Canada only. No purchase necessary. Starts February 24/25 and ends March 23/25, cup roll period will close once cups have been depleted (check in-restaurant before ordering). Open to residents of Canada aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). Registered Tims Rewards account required to reveal digital rolls. All digital rolls must be revealed by April 4, 2025. Skill-testing question required. See www.rolluptowin.ca or visit the app for full contest rules and regulations. ©Tim Hortons, 2025.