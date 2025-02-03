Snowmobiler Rolls Off Snow Bank In Front Of OPP Snowmobile Patrol, Arrested For Impaired Driving

A snowmobiler riding along the trail next to Aberdeen Boulevard, Midland this evening, rolled off a snow bank right out in front of two OPP officers on snowmobile patrol who then initiated a vehicle stop.

The officers attached to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police entered into an impaired driving investigation at approximately 5:45 p.m. February 2, 2025, after speaking with the lone occupant of the Arctic Cat snowmobile. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported to Detachment for further investigation and a further scene investigation located numerous empty beer cans aboard the snowmobile. (See attached submitted OPP photographs)

As a result of this investigation, 41 year old Midland resident Dustin Heels has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on the February 13, 2025, and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension. The involved vehicle was towed and subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Snowmobiling is a wonderful sport for most family members to enjoy the great outdoors, but sadly we have to attend incidents involving snowmobiles being operated by persons who are suspected of being impaired, or operating carelessly and are tasked with an investigation that will have long lasting effects on all involved, victims and emergency services personnel.

Ride in control and to the trail conditions

Obey the posted speed limit.

Never, ever drive impaired

No Ice is Safe Ice

If you need to renew your snow vehicle registration you can visit a Service Ontario centre in person or visit the following site online https://cxp.mgcs.gov.on.ca/cxp-web/licence-plate-renewal/information or if you have a snowmobile related law question please visit the following site for your answer – Motorized Snow Vehicles Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. M.44 | ontario.ca.

All drivers /riders/operators should be aware that the O.P.P. R.I.D.E. program checks are conducted 24/7 all year long. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads & trails through enforcement and public education so riders can expect to see OPP officers on the trail system during day time & night time hours. Also, it can be expected that uniform road patrol officers will be conducting Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) programs at trail heads. The Detachment also works with area safety partners such as MADD Canada, Arrive Alive, The North Simcoe Safe and Sober Awareness Committee and area snowmobile clubs, Georgian Bay Snow Riders (GBSR) and the Baxter Snow Riders (BSR) and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC).