Vehicle Stuck In A Snowbank Near Beaver Ridge Road In Gravenhurst Leads To Impaired Charges

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local woman with impaired driving.

On Sunday February 2, 2025, just after 8:00 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver who had become stuck in a snowbank near Beaver Ridge Road in Gravenhurst. Officers attended and after an interaction with the driver of a vehicle, arrested and charged 31-year-old Erin Sider of Gravenhurst, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80.

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 25, 2025 to answer to her charges.

In the province of Ontario, when a driver is charged with impaired driving related offences, they have an immediate 90-day drivers license suspension imposed and their vehicle is impounded.

Keeping Muskoka roads safe is a goal that is everyone’s responsibility and police appreciate when concerned members of the public take the time to share their concerns. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, please call 9-1-1 from your hands-free device.