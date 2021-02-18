Search Warrant At A Southwood Road Home In Gravenhurst Connected To A Large Drug Bust

Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) members attached to Southern Georgian Bay, Orillia, Bracebridge and Huntsville detachments of the OPP wrapped up a drug and weapons investigation that has been active from July 2020 concluding in February 2021 with four final search warrants being executed.

On February 12, 2021 with the assistance of the OPP Central Region K-9 Unit OPP officers executed a search warrant on a Hartman Drive, Midland residence.

Also, on February 12, 2021 CSCU officers assisted by the OPP Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) executed a search warrant at a second residence on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst. Two involved vehicles were also identified and became subjects of the two remaining search warrants after being transported to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment.

These search warrants netted investigators a quantity of Oxycodone pills, 345 Cannabis Marihuana plants, 15.7 lbs of cultivated cannabis marihuana, $57,435.00 in Canadian currency, associated drug paraphernalia, a crossbow along with a quantity of ammunition.

Charged in connection to the February 12, 2021 search warrant investigations are four persons as follows with associated charges.

1) Jamie Marshall Robitalle 44 years of Midland with the following offences-

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house (or offer to do so)

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (six counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

2) Stephanie Stainton 36 years of Midland with the following offences-

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

3) Darlene Bowan 50 years of Essa Township with the following offence-

Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four plants at one time in dwelling-house

4) Darryl Walter Durkee 39 years of Wasaga Beach with the following offence-

Cultivate, propagate or harvest more than four plants at one time in dwelling-house

All four accused were released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 25, 2021.