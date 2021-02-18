Seguin Township Resident Charged With Impaired Driving

The West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol (Feb 13, 2021 at 4:15 pm) on Clear Lake Road in Seguin Township keeping the roadways safe.

Police stopped a vehicle and after speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Michael Carpenter, 36 years-of-age of Seguin Township was charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on February 18, 2021. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.