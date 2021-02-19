Traffic Complaint On Hwy. 400 In McDougall Township Results In Six Charges

On February 12, 2021 at 8:30 p.m., provincial police in West Parry Sound responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 400 in McDougall Township.
Police said they stopped the vehicle and initiated an investigation.
As a result of further investigation, a passenger, Samuel Adeagbo, 32 years-of-age of North York, Ontario was charged with:
- Obstruct peace officer
- Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place
- Passenger – fail to properly wear seatbelt
- Fail to comply with an order made during a declared emergency – stay at home order, contrary to the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act OREG 11/21 7.0.11(1)
The accused remains in custody with a future court date.