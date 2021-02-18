COVID Outbreak At RVH Specialized Seniors Care Over

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on its Specialized Seniors Care over. The unit is once again open to transfers and new admissions. Due to the ongoing community spread and the presence of the variant, RVH continues to restrict visitors across all units in the health centre.

RVH continues to have one unit within the facility on outbreak – the Cancer and Palliative Unit which is closed to new admissions and transfers.

All patients will once again be swab tested, are safely isolating in their rooms and are being monitored closely for symptoms. RVH continues with its Outbreak Management Protocol which includes enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients.

By the numbers:

*as of February 18

Cancer and Palliative Unit

2 patients

1 staff

1 death