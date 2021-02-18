Outbreak Declared Over At Roberta Place Long Term Care Home

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit Formally Lifts Outbreak Status.

Today, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

has formally declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Roberta Place Long Term Care Home resolved.

Over the course of the past six weeks, Roberta Place has been devastatingly impacted by the UK Variant of the COVID-19 virus, which was responsible for a much higher rate of transmission at the home. This variant resulted in immense loss and illness amongst

residents and team members and proved to be an extremely challenging outbreak to contain and overcome.

“Today’s announcement is one of both reflection and promise,” says David Jarlette, President of Roberta Place. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to extend to all those who have been impacted by the tragedy of this outbreak and the aggressive and relentless variant at its core.

As a result of the unwavering dedication, poise and perseverance demonstrated by team and the expertise and collaborative efforts of those we have been privileged to work in partnership with, including Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH), the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), The County of

Simcoe, Hospice Huronia and The North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services Program, among others, Roberta Place was able to overcome this outbreak.

Roberta Place said they will continue to exercise every measure to support a safe and positive environment at Roberta Place.

During the course of this unprecedented outbreak, Roberta Place Long Term Care Home worked in close partnership with Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, among several other health system partners, to support a cohesive and immediate response to the evolving needs of the home, its residents and team members.

“We believe strongly in the value of partnerships among healthcare partners, care providers and families, particularly in times of crisis,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO. “Our condolences remain with those most impacted by the loss of life and we wish Roberta Place, its residents and staff, all the best for the future.”While today’s announcement has afforded Roberta Place a moment of hope in this collaborative

fight against COVID-19, the home continues to focus its efforts on the health and safety of all those it serves. Enhanced infection prevention and control strategies remain in place and have further inspired proactive action that will extend to the home’s operations and facilities moving forward.