Orillia OPP Find Firearms In Abandoned Rental Unit

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged two suspects with firearms offences after two rifles and ammunition were located in an abandoned rental unit in Orillia.

On January 26, 2021, officers were notified that a property owner had found two rifles and a large quantity of ammunition while conducting an inventory of property abandoned at a rental unit on Laclie Street, Orillia. Officers attended and located two rifles and an assortment of ammunitions, which were not securely stored, in a garage which had previously been rented but on which the lease had expired. Officers seized the guns and ammunition and a lengthy investigation ensued.

As a result, two suspects have been arrested and charged for their involvement.

33-year-old Cory Hagan of Orillia, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

46-year-old Adam Tyms of Orillia, has been charged with careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon.

Both accused parties were released and are set to appear on April 06, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.