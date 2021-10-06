SCORE A FLOOR Thanksgiving Giveaway With Zone Garage Muskoka

Zone Garage Muskoka SCORE A FLOOR Thanksgiving Giveaway in Partnership with Muskoka411

Nominate someone to SCORE A FLOOR!!!

The contest will run from today until October 11, 2021 12:00am EST and the winner will be announced on October 11, 2021 by 6:00pm EST

Enter to win:

1. Like their Facebook Page or Instagram Page

2. Like and share the post on social media

3. Nominate (Tag) someone you are thankful for and WHY!

What the winner receives?

The winner will receive a standard (size 16 x 20) Zone Garage Floor Coatings (Flake) Application valued at $2500+

Restrictions Apply

· The winner’s garage must be located in the Muskoka Region

· The winner must be available to get their garage done within 30 days of winning

· If the winner’s garage is larger than 16 x 20 additional charges may apply

*This giveaway is not associated or sponsored by Facebook or Instagram