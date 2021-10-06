One Person Taken To Hospital After Stabbing Near Orillia Secondary School

More to the story we first told you about.

Members of the Orillia OPP have made an arrest after responding to a report of a stabbing near Orillia Secondary School in the City of Orillia.

On October 6, 2021, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of an altercation between two youths off school property. One youth was transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

A containment was set up in the area with the assistance of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit members. Prior to the commencement of a track, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident.

Orillia Secondary School and Samuel de Champlain Elementary School were put on a hold and secure as a precaution during the search.

There is no ongoing threat to student or public safety.

The identity of the suspect will be withheld as they are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).