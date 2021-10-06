17-Year-Old Male Charged With Impaired Driving While Boating

Southern Georgian Bay OPP investigated incidents of impaired operation on area roadways and waterways over the October 1-3, 2021 weekend.

Marine officers patrolling at 3:55 p.m. October 2, 2021 in the Delawana Channel of Georgian Bay Township observed a vessel having navigation issues and conducted a vessel check. As a result of this check the operator was arrested and a liquor seizure was made from occupants of the vessel.

The investigation has resulted in a 17-year-old male of Elmvale being charged with the following offences-

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operate a vessel without a licence on board

Operate a vessel with open container of Liquor

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Midland on November 3, 2021 and is subject to the 90 day licence suspension under the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash on Simcoe County Road 6 at the Tiny / Flos Line Road at 12:19 p.m. October 2, 2021 along with County of Simcoe Paramedics and Township of Tiny Fire Service. The lone driver was removed by emergency services personnel from the vehicle and arrested by OPP investigators.

An impaired driving investigation was conducted resulting in Lindsay Mahon 41 years of Calgary, Alberta being charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on October 21, 2021 and is subject to the 90 day licence suspension and vehicle impoundment under the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines