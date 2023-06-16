Scam– Bracebridge Fire Will Never Ask For Donations Over The Phone

The Town of Bracebridge is warning residents of a phone scam that has been reported about a caller claiming to be from the Bracebridge Fire Department asking for donations in response to wildfire efforts. The Town of Bracebridge and any of its departments, including Bracebridge Fire, will never call residents to ask directly for financial donations.

Residents are asked to be diligent and report any suspicious calls to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Be cautious when asked to provide financial and personal information of any kind. Scammers may pretend to be from your family, friends, local organizations, and more. If you think you may be a victim of a fraud or scam, take action to protect yourself from potential damage or loss.

Stop all communication with the scammer right away;

Never provide your personal, credit card or online account details to someone claiming to be from your bank or another organization. If you’re suspicious, ask for the callers contact information, hang up and call the institution to confirm; and

Report the scam or fraud to local police.

For more information on protecting yourself from a potential phishing scam, visit ontario.ca.