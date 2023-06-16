Several Charges Laid After Vehicle Takes Off From OPP On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP have laid multiple drug and weapon charges after a motor vehicle flees from police on Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On June 15, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Orillia OPP officers were conducting patrols for traffic violations on the southbound side of Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte. The officers attempted to stop a motor vehicle which began to flee. The vehicle was located at innisfil beach road on highway 400 southbound after being involved in a collision. Orillia OPP along with OPP canine unit, OPP Emergency response Team (ERT) and Aurora OPP Highway safety division (HSD) were led into a criminal investigation which resulted in multiple criminal charges including weapon and drug offences.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· Cocaine

· Opioids

· Prohibited firearm

· Ammunition

Mose Aigbedion, 27 years old, of Etobicoke, has been charged with:

· Flight from peace officer

· Dangerous Operation

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

· Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless storage of firearm, ammunition

· Possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition – three counts

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

And Nawal Mohamed, 25 years old, of Fort Erie, has been charged with:

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Possession of loaded prohibited firearm

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

· Careless storage of firearm, ammunition

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Possession of a schedule I substance – cocaine

· Possession of a schedule I substance – Opioid

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on June 16, 2023, to answer to the charges.