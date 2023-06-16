Celebrate Canada Day 2023 In Huntsville

Come celebrate Canada Day on Saturday, July 1 in the Town of Huntsville with free admission to the museum and pioneer village at Muskoka Heritage Place. Huntsville is a great place to celebrate all Canada has to offer with a vibrant art and culture scene, great dining, and local shopping in a beautiful natural setting.

Community Canada Day Events

Huntsville’s Community Celebration at Muskoka Heritage Place

To celebrate Canada Day, Muskoka Heritage Place (88 Brunel Rd) will open its doors at 9 am, kicking off festivities with a performance by Muskoka Concert Band, speeches from dignitaries, and special guests Town Crier Bruce Kruger and Captain Hunt.

Muskoka Heritage Place admission is free to the museum and pioneer village with the donation of a nonperishable food item to The Salvation Army Food Bank of Huntsville.

The Rotary Club of Huntsville will be serving peameal bacon on a bun starting at 9:30 am while supplies last, so be sure to bring your cash to support them. There will also be free cupcakes and strawberry scones provided by Mayor Nancy Alcock and members of Council, while supplies last.

There will be activities for the whole family at Muskoka Heritage Place, including a scavenger hunt, cattail dolls, and a StoryWalk® of The Gruffalo provided by the Huntsville Public Library, alongside all the pioneer activities Muskoka Heritage Place has to offer. July 1 also marks Steam Up Day – the launch of the steam train at Muskoka Heritage Place for the season. The train will run every hour on the hour from 12 noon to 3 pm. Regular admission for the train applies.

Hunters Bay Fireworks

At the time of this release, Huntsville is a Restricted Fire Zone and Fireworks are banned. If the fire ban status changes, fireworks are planned for the end the day at 10 pm by the Huntsville Lake of Bays Fire Department over Hunters Bay.

Port Sydney

The Port Sydney Parks and Recreation volunteer group will be hosting a barbecue at Port Sydney Beach from 11 am to 3 pm. The Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums will be performing, and the Port Sydney Utterson Chamber of Commerce will be presenting their Citizen of the Year Award during the event.

Inclement Weather

The Canada Day celebrations at Muskoka Heritage Place are rain or shine but may be delayed in the event of severe weather. Updates will be provided on the Town of Huntsville and Muskoka Heritage Place Facebook and Twitter accounts. Should the fireworks at Hunters Bay require rescheduling or cancellation due to severe weather or a fire ban, updates will be communicated on the Town of Huntsville and the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Parking

The Town of Huntsville has an online interactive map outlining full day and three hour parking. Canada Summit Centre (20 Park Dr) is a great option for additional parking for Muskoka Heritage Place or for those who would enjoy a short walk to Huntsville’s historic downtown.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada.

Ce projet est financé en partie par le gouvernement du Canada.