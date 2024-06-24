Save South Muskoka Hospital Rally

There was a rally in support of South Muskoka Hospital held on Sunday at Memorial Park in Bracebridge.

Community members attended to advocate for their concerns regarding Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare’s Made-In-Muskoka healthcare system plans.

Attendees held signs and signed petitions.

“Today’s rally is just another demonstration of the communities commitment to their doctors, nurses and support staff,” said Jason Cole, Vice Chair of the Save South Muskoka Hospital Committee. “Save South Muskoka Hospital Committee, is committed to the model that our doctors support. We will continue to advocate day in and day out until the doctors and the communities they live in are heard.”

The new healthcare system will result in service changes at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge and the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

In an open letter penned in January, a number of physicians also expressed concerns regarding negative patient outcomes associated with hospital transfers, and the recruitment and retention of medical professionals.