Razor Blades In Orillia Park Has OPP Investigating

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an incident involving some razor blades that were located in the sand at a local park on North Street in Orillia.

On June 19th, 2024 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Orillia OPP officers were dispatched to a local park on North Street after several razor blades were found under a bridge portion of the playground equipment in a sandbox area. A thorough search was conducted through the entire sand area of the park with no other razors or sharp objects found.

No injuries were reported and no other incidents, similar in nature, were reported to police.

Remember that safety is everyone’s responsibility. If you observe suspicious activity, please call 1-888-310-1122.