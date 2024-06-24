River Flows Increasing And Above Normal Ranges For This Time Of Year: MNR Says

The Ministry of Natural Resources– Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area

residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is in effect for the district until Friday, July 5, 2024.

This message will affect residents within the MNR Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, County of Haliburton, and City of Kawartha Lakes within the Black, Burnt, Gull, Magnetawan, Muskoka, Pickerel, Seguin, and Severn River Watersheds.

Significant rainfall was received across the area from June 21-23. This rainfall has increased runoff to local waterways causing water levels and river flows to build higher than normal for this time of year.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake/river levels rise in response to received precipitation. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets. MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further

updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

The weather forecast is calling for daytime highs of 19°C to 25°C with 10-20 mm of rain over the next 7 days.

Local watersheds received 50-100 mm of rainfall between June 21-23, 2024. As a result of this rainfall, lake water levels and river flows are increasing and generally above their normal ranges for this time of year. River flows and lake levels are expected to stabilize and then decline over the next week as runoff entering local waterbodies from recent rainfall decreases.