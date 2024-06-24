Dwight Resident Not Injured After Collision On Hwy. 60

The driver of a passenger car has been charged in a recent collision.

On June 23, 2024, just after 3:00 p.m., Killaloe OPP members responded to a collision on 60 Highway, near Paplinskie Road, in the Township of South Algonquin.

Investigation has revealed the 22-year-old driver of a passenger car from Ottawa was turning and was struck by the oncoming 36-year-old driver of a sport utility vehicle (SUV) from Dwight.

The driver from Ottawa has been charged with unsafe move, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act and issued a Provincial Offences Act notice. Both vehicles were towed.

No injuries were reported.