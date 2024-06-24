Celebrating Canada Day In Bracebridge

Due to Canada Day on Monday, July 1, several Town facilities will be closed.

Municipal Office, 1000 Taylor Court

Bracebridge Sportsplex, 110 Clearbrook Trail

Bracebridge Memorial Arena, 169 James Street

Bracebridge Library, 94 Manitoba Street

Bracebridge Fire Station 1, 225 Taylor Road

Facilities will re-open for service during their regular business hours on Tuesday, July 2.

Canada Day in Downtown Bracebridge

Manitoba Street

4 to 8 p.m.

The Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area (BIA) has a spectacular celebration planned to celebrate Canada’s birthday. Stroll up and down Manitoba Street to shop and support local businesses, enjoy kids make and take crafts and live music, or challenge friends and family to a game of pickle ball, badminton, cornhole, Yardzee and more. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.

Learn more at downtownbracebridge.com/events-calendar.

Bracebridge Fire

Bracebridge Fire Station 1 will be closed to the public on Canada Day. In the event of an emergency, please call 9-1-1. Residents are reminded that daytime burning is not permitted from April 1 to October 31 and to check the fire danger rating prior to any burning. For more information, visit bracebridge.ca/fire.

Bracebridge Library

While closed, Bracebridge Library card holders can enjoy free online resources 24/7. For access to eBooks, magazines, newspapers, online courses, reference centers, and more, visit bracebridgelibrary.ca/online-resources/

Bracebridge Transit

Bracebridge Transit and Bracebridge Mobility will not operate on Monday, July 1. Service will resume on Tuesday, July 2 at 7:30 am. For route and schedule information, visit bracebridgetransit.ca.

Firework Safety

Residents and visitors are reminded that fireworks are only permitted on designated days set out in the Towns Noise Control By-law. This includes Canada Day and the day immediately preceding and following the holiday.

Fireworks should only be used in clear areas away from other structures and dry vegetation. Fireworks are not to be used on streets or public property. Please follow these safety precautions when discharging fireworks:

Place fireworks in a bucket of sand and incline fireworks to travel away from spectators. Postpone the use of fireworks if the wind is strong.

Ensure spectators are at least 10 metres away from the fireworks firing line.

Always have water close by, either access to a garden house or bucket of water.

You must be 18 years of age to discharge fireworks and should always wear eye protection and gloves.

Do not attempt to pick-up or re-ignite a firework that did not discharge for at least 30 minutes.

Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then placing them in your trash can.

Do not hold a lit firework in your hand or throw or point them at other people.

Do not give sparklers to children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause severe burns and eye injuries.

For additional firework safety tips, visit bracebridge.ca.