Santa Claus Is Coming To Gravenhurst on Nov. 27th

Santa Claus is coming to the Muskoka Discovery Centre for a day of science and Christmas fun!

On Saturday, November 27, Santa Claus will visit Science North’s Great Northern Ontario Roadshow in Gravenhurst on which would normally be parade day. Santa will also be making social distanced visited with those who attend.

Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce executive director Sandy Lockhart wanted to plan something fun.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes for weeks to find something special for the families of Gravenhurst,” Lockhart said. “We were not able to host a parade because of health unit and provincial COVID-19 restrictions, so we planned something exciting.”

Science North is working with the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce and Muskoka Steamships & Discovery Centre to bring a free event for families.

The Roadshow is bringing some fun science activities including race cars, interactive displays and a live show with exciting experiments. Additionally, some exhibits at the Muskoka Discovery Centre will be open to participants. Other community partners and businesses will also be taking part.

Final details will be released soon.

While provincial government and health unit regulations restrict a traditional parade, the Chamber did not want to disappoint the community. The Muskoka Steamship & Discovery Centre is the location of this year’s parade replacement event – Science North Pole.

Save the date of Saturday, November 27, 2021. The Chamber says complimentary tickets will be available in 90-minute blocks in early November.

Follow Gravenhurst Chamber of Facebook and Instagram to

learn more.

Santa Claus is coming to Gravenhurst 2021 – YouTube