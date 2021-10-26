Bala’s Trek To Bethlehem On Hiatus Number Two

Organizers with Bala’s Trek To Bethlehem said it is with deep disappointment that they announce that Bala’s Trek To Bethlehem has been cancelled again for December of 2021.

This family event, that welcomes children in large numbers, presents too many health challenges, along with physical and logistical obstacles for this community event to proceed this year. Featuring large numbers of guests in close proximity along with complex presentations throughout the trek, organizers acknowledge that protecting the health of patrons and volunteers is the number one priority during on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our continuing hope is that if conditions improve, we will be back in 2022 to once again present, in all its glory, the magical story of Christmas. We wish you all a healthy, safe and blessed Christmas 2021 and, God willing, we will see you all in 2022,” organizers said in a press release.

Bala’s Trek to Bethlehem has been a Christmas gift from the Town of Bala since 1993.