Sliced White Mushrooms Prepared For Metro Brands Recalled Due To Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. Recalled products Brand Product Size UPC Codes None (prepared for Metro Brands) Sliced White Mushrooms 227 g 0 59749 86872 3 Best before 2021 OCT 25 Carleton Mushroom is recalling Sliced White Mushrooms prepared for Metro Brands from the marketplace due to possiblecontamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below. This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.